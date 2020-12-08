Illegal gatherings will be treated as per law: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has warned the opposition that the government will not allow them to play with the lives of people and any illegal gathering will be dealt with as per law.

He said this while inaugurating the Annual Chrysanthemum Exhibition at Jilani Park here on Monday. Accompanying him on the occasion were Provincial Minister for Housing Mehmoodur Rashid, Advisor to Chief Minister Asif Mahmood, Special Assistant for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, secretary Housing, Chairman PHA Engineer Yasir Gilani, Vice

Chairman PHA Hafiz Zeeshan Rashid, DG PHA Jawad Ahmad Qureshi, ADG PHA Tariq Mahmood Bukhari and other PHA officials. The chief minister paid a full visit to the exhibition and expressed keen interest in different types of daisies and appreciated the efforts of the PHA in organizing the exhibition.

He said limited gatherings are allowed under corona SOPs. “Illegal gatherings cannot be allowed under any circumstances,” he said, adding that the visitors to the exhibition will only be allowed to enter the park under SOPs.

He said no gatherings are taking place around the world due to the second wave of corona. The world is taking steps to avoid corona and gatherings are being held here. Unfortunately, despite increasing cases of corona, political rallies are being held by the opposition, he said.

Activities which spread corona should be avoided, he said and maintained that the opposition should not play with the lives of people. Allowing illegal gatherings would be an illegal move, he said and added that the government will not allow any form of illegal activities.

He said the lives of people are most important. He advised the opposition to refrain from gatherings and warned that illegal activities will be dealt with in accordance with the law. PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani and PHA DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi while briefing Buzdar said that the exhibition would continue for seven days.

There were different types of flowers, they said, adding that the government SOPs will be taken care of in view of corona.