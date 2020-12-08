Imran unfollows everyone on Twitter

KARACHI: Pakistani Twitterati were quick to notice on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan no longer follows anyone on Twitter. If true, and not just a Twitter glitch, this implies that PM Imran Khan has unfollowed everyone on the micro-blogging website. People had all kinds of reactions, varying from showing serious concern to making sarcastic and hilarious comments. "No one is special for Khan sahab anymore; he has unfollowed everyone," wrote one Twitter user. Someone asked: "Bro @ImranKhanPTI unfollowed @Jemima_Khan?!?!" Another was surprised or confused that the prime minister had unfollowed Jemima Goldsmith — PM Imran Khan's former wife. A user made a light-hearted joke about the premier and his predecessor, Nawaz Sharif, while yet another compared him to singer Atif Aslam.

Others made jokes that were more in line with the millennial humour. On the other hand, PM Imran Khan is following only two accounts from his official Instagram account. These include the verified accounts of the PTI and the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC).