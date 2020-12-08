close
Tue Dec 08, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2020

Opposition's fate is prison, not throne: Shibli

Our Correspondent
December 8, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz said the fate of those who ‘beat about the bush’ was prison not the throne. In a tweet Monday, referring to the opposition parties’ activities, the minister insisted that the opposition should be patient with its political destiny for the next three years. “The PDM cannot deny the public decision of 2018. The PDM is a gathering of powerless victims. “It is not democracy for unelected people to pressure elected representatives to resign,” he asserted.

