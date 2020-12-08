PDM Lahore jalsa: PM to be responsible in case of any untoward incident: Sana

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will directly be responsible for any untoward incident in case the government tried to stop the Lahore public meeting or created any hindrances in its arrangements.

This was stated by PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah while addressing a press conference here on Monday, after a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the city. Pakistan People’s Party’s Qamar Zaman Kaira and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s Muhammad Saifullah accompanied him at the conference.

Rana Sanaullah said Lahore’s jalsa would be held on Dec 13 at any cost. He said the PDM had formed a committee to make arrangements for the big event. Sana said all parties in the PDM had nominated their representatives for the jalsa committee to finalise the arrangements. He said the committee and the PDM leadership would visit Minar-e-Pakistan on Tuesday (today) to assess the jalsa needs.

“We need good sound and lighting systems to hold such a big event where millions of people are expected to come,” he said. The PML-N leader regretted that on the one hand the prime minister was threatening people against giving the PDM chairs and tents and on the other he was saying that the government would not stop the alliance from holding the jalsa.

He said Dec 13 would be the day when people from across the country would take to the streets against the fascist government. He said the upcoming event would determine the future of the country. He said the PDM provincial committee would visit Minar-e-Pakistan on Dec 11, 2020 to launch arrangements for the jalsa.

Rana Sanaullah said Pakistan’s future was linked to adhering to the Constitution and democracy. “Millions of people are expected to attend the Lahore jalsa and their presence will be a clear no confidence against the fascist government,” he claimed and added that the game of election rigging and bringing selected people to power must end now. “Until free and fair elections and public opinion are recognised in this country, things cannot move forward in a better way,” he said and repeated that the Lahore’s jalsa would set an example for the undemocratic forces in the country.

“This is a national cause and every Pakistani should take part in it. Honour should be given to vote and public opinion; otherwise things will not move forward,” he added.

The PDM wanted to hold peaceful public gathering in Lahore in which people should be allowed to express their opinion, he said adding in case the government tried to stop the jalsa, the government would be responsible for any untoward incident. He warned the government against taking any unconstitutional measures to stop the public meeting.

Answering a question about the timing of jalsa, Rana Sanaullah said the PDM leadership wanted to hold the jalsa in daylight, so it would be held at 1pm. He asked all political workers and citizens to reach Minar-e-Pakistan ground well before this time.

Replying to a question about giving resignations from the assemblies, he said the government should forget this that they would hold by-elections after resignations of the opposition. He said after giving resignations, we would not sit in our homes. He said the final decision would be taken by the PDM leadership.

To a question about arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers during the PML-N government, Rana said that the PML-N government had given full security to the rallies and jalsas of the PTI. He said that only 1,273 PTI workers were arrested after Imran Khan gave a call of civil disobedience in the country.

Answering a question that opposition’s rallies were spreading corona, Rana Sanaullah said that before Gujranwala rally, the government started issuing such statements but after the successful rally of PDM, there were no reports that corona spread in Gujranwala. He said similar case was with Multan, Peshawar and Quetta. He said even in Multan, the government imposed smart lockdowns in several localities before the PDM rally and strangely the smart lockdown was ended in Multan immediately after the rally.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamaruz-Zaman Kaira told the media persons the PDM Lahore public meeting would be a referendum against selected and puppet government, adding that the jalsa would throw out the government. He said: “The government was threatening the PDM and was trying to use every tool to stop Lahore’s jalsa.”

To a question about the readiness of the PPP for resigning from assemblies, Kaira said the party always fought for democracy in the country and would continue its fight for restoring true democracy. He said the PPP believed in Constitution and was against any move which was unconstitutional. He said what we wanted was that all state institutions should play their constitutional role. “No one should interfere in the electoral mandate of political parties and every party should be given its mandate,” he added.

Answering a question about the recent letter of interior ministry regarding armed and uniformed wings of political parties, he said the PDM decided to depute at least 500 workers for the safety of Lahore rally and controlling traffic. He said these workers should look different from the participants so they should be given a uniform, or similar caps or cards and that did not mean that they had become an army or a uniformed group of political parties. He said the PDM believed in peaceful protests and not a single pot was broken in any of the past massive rallies of the PDM.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Punjab Secretary Muhammad Saifullah said that from day one after the 2018 elections, his party’s stance had been that the government was unconstitutional and was imposed against the will of people of Pakistan. “This is not a true representative government of people,” he said and added that the government should be sent packing.

“The way the prime minister is giving threats to PDM, I suggest he should wear the uniform of an SHO and sit in a police station,” he said and warned that the government would be responsible for any violence if the Lahore jalsa stopped.

Saifullah said Ansarul Islam was a secondary organisation of the JUI-F and was already registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He said interior ministry had no powers to raise any objections on the group. He said during Quaid-e-Azam’s time, there was a force called National Guards, which maintained law and order during the rallies and jalsas and so was the role of Ansarul Islam.