Tue Dec 08, 2020
Bandits injure man

NANKANA SAHIB: Bandits snatched cash and other valuables in two incidents of dacoities on Monday. Atif was intercepted by two bandits in Gulshan Colony, Shahkot, and was deprived of cash and other valuables. Gunmen intercepted Asif and snatched cash from him. The bandits injured him when he put up resistance. He was removed to DHQ Hospital, Nankana.

