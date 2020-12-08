Locals throng flea market

LALAMUSA: People Monday thronged to flea market in the wake of drop in the mercury. People, especially women were witnessed purchasing warm clothes, shoes and other things for their family members. They are not visiting traditional cloth shops due to rise in the cost of cloths. Taking the advantage of the situation, shopkeepers of flea market have increased rates of their items. Reportedly, dry fruit sellers on Dhama Road have also increased rates of the dry fruits. Majority of the flea market visitors were without face masks. Rates of vegetables and eggs have also witnessed increase in rates.