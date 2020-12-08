close
Tue Dec 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2020

Fake cop held

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2020

GUJRANWALA: Police Monday arrested a man who was posing as constable and recovered illegal arms from his possession. Gakkar Mandi police checked youth identified as Billawal Khan in police uniform at a check post and arrested him when he could not prove his service with police department. A case has been registered against him.

Latest News

More From Pakistan