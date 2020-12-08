Fake cop held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Police Monday arrested a man who was posing as constable and recovered illegal arms from his possession. Gakkar Mandi police checked youth identified as Billawal Khan in police uniform at a check post and arrested him when he could not prove his service with police department. A case has been registered against him.