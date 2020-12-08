close
Tue Dec 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2020

461 female educators regularised

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2020

GUJRANWALA: Education department Monday regularised the services of 461 female educators, who were serving in primary schools of the district. Reportedly, the educators were got recruited in 2017 on contract basis and have completed three years service in education department. The district education officer has issued the notification of regularisation of the teachers.

