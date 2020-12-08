461 female educators regularised

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Education department Monday regularised the services of 461 female educators, who were serving in primary schools of the district. Reportedly, the educators were got recruited in 2017 on contract basis and have completed three years service in education department. The district education officer has issued the notification of regularisation of the teachers.