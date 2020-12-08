FAISALABAD: A special desk established by the Regional Tax Office of the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) at Treasurer Office, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, has been extended till December 8 (today) for the convenience of teachers and staff members to submit income tax returns. With the special efforts of University Treasure Office and Regional Tax Officer, a special counter set up from November 26 for awareness and training of all the staff of the University will continue till Tuesday, December 8.