Man arrested for killing daughter for ‘honour’

TOBA TEK SINGH: Chuttiana police on Monday arrested a farmer for allegedly murdering his 16-year-old daughter for honour. Accused Bahadur Ali had allegedly killed his daughter Mafia Bibi. On the villagers complaint, the police recovered the body of the deceased from her house at Chak 323/GB. After arrest, the accused confessed that he had killed her as she had allegedly developed illicit relations with a youth of the village.

MAN AXED TO DEATH: A farmer axed to death his elder brother over a property dispute at Pirmahal on Monday. Sarfraz Nawaz and accused Haq Nawaz exchanged hot words over a property issue. Later, the accused allegedly axed his brother to death.

SCHOOL SEALED: Pirmahal Assistant Commissioner Rana Ghulam Murtaza on Monday sealed a private school for violating corona SOPs at Sindhilianwali’s Chak 762/GB on Monday. The AC raided and found that students were present and they were being taught in class rooms. To it, the AC sealed the school and got a case registered against the school owner.