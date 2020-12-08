National Voters Day: ‘ECP trying to restore confidence of people to electoral process’

KASUR: On the direction of the Election Commission of Pakistan, an awareness seminar on the National Voters Day was organised at the Election Commission Office here on Monday. District Election Commissioner Muhammad Jamil, Khan, civil society officials and others participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said that the purpose of celebrating the National Voters Day was to create awareness among the people about voter registration. He said that due to current situation, the Election Commission of Pakistan had taken steps to restore the confidence of the people in the electoral process.He said that there was a need to understand the importance of voting to ensure maximum participation of the people in the coming elections. The importance and registration of the vote was an important responsibility in which we all had to play our part. The use of the vote was an important factor in implementing a democratic people’s system in the country, he added.

SIALKOT: District Election Commission Officer Muhammad Khalil Monday said casting vote is an important obligation of every citizen. Addressing a seminar, Khalil said the process of casting vote enables voters’ active participation in political, social and economic decision-making process.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghumman, Haseeb Shahid, Ishfaq Nazar Ghumman, Zahid Bajwa advocate, Hasan Ali advocate and others also addressed the moot held to highlight the importance of vote in connection with the observation of Voters Day under the Election Commission of Pakistan and the United Nations (UN). They said ratio of casting votes in Pakistan was quite low because majority of the masses was not fully aware of the importance of vote. They maintained that every eligible citizen holding national identity card must get registered as voter for active participation in the decision making. They said casting vote was a national responsibility and it must be honored and fulfilled by every citizen.

They said that apart from men and women the special persons and transgender people must also be encouraged to get their national identity cards and then enlist themselves in the voters list to cast their votes.

GUJRANWALA: Regional Election Commissioner Gujranwala Majid Sharif Dogar Monday said it was national responsibility of the Election Commission to take all possible steps for holding free, fair and impartial elections.

Addressing a function held in the regional office of the Election Commission in connection with International Voters' Day, Majid said the role of ECP was very crucial to ensure equal opportunities to candidates in the democratic process.