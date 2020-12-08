JI to continue flying solo, says Sirajul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-i-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the forces backing the status quo have destroyed every sector in the past 73 years, leaving the masses in a desperate situation.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, he said there was no difference between the PTI and PDM, as both had nothing to do with the problems of the people. The agents of the imperialistic forces and feudal lords were part of the three mainstream parties and their only objective after coming to power was to serve their self-interests, he said, adding the ruling elite continued the policies of the British and treated the masses as their slaves.

He regretted that the PTI government which came to power in the name of “change” broke all previous records of bad governance. The death of seven patients for lack of oxygen in the Khyber Teaching Hospital was a tragic incident, exposing tall claims of the ruling party to establish the state-of-the-art health system in the KP, he said. Senator Siraj demanded the KP chief minister immediately resign and called for an independent inquiry into the incident. He said the health and education systems were on the verge of collapse and the poor were unable to get any relief from the both sectors.

To a question, he said that the JI would not be part of the PDM or government, as both of them were two sides of the same coin. Two main parties in the PDM, he said, supported the PTI on all matters in the past and still many of them were in contact with the ruling party and therefore, the JI had decided to launch a separate movement against the anti-people policies of the ruling party. He said that transforming Pakistan into a real Islamic welfare state was the main objective of the JI movement.