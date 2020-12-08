close
Tue Dec 08, 2020
December 8, 2020

Pearl Harbor ceremony to honor those killed in 1941 attack

World

 
December 8, 2020

HONOLULU: Officials were scheduled to gather in Pearl Harbor on Monday to remember those killed in the 1941 Japanese attack, though public health measures adopted because of the coronavirus pandemic mean no survivors will be present.

The military will broadcast video of the ceremony live online for survivors and members of the public to watch from afar. “I think it’s too bad, but it’s for safety reasons,” said Warren Upton, a 101-year-old who served on the USS Utah. He plans to watch the event from his home in San Jose, California. A moment of silence is scheduled to be held at 7:55 a.m., the same time the attack began 79 years ago.

