Trump campaign spent more than $2 million on election lawyers

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s campaign paid nearly $9 million in its so-far unsuccessful bid to overturn the results of the presidential election, including nearly $2.3 million to lawyers and consultants who helped bring a series of longshot court cases. Jenna Ellis, 36, the attorney who has been one of the most prominent faces of the Trump legal and public relations blitz, was paid $30,000 in November, according to a report the campaign filed with the Federal Election Commission late Thursday. In October, Ellis, a senior legal adviser to the campaign, was paid $138,258, according to a previous filing.