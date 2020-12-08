Roles of Trump fundraiser, Kushner’s attorney scrutinized in bribe probe

WASHINGTON: A former Trump fundraiser and a prominent lawyer were among the people scrutinized by the Justice Department for their roles in what a judge described as a possible bribery scheme to win a presidential pardon for a convicted felon, lawyers for the men said. Lawyer Abbe Lowell’s attorney and friend Reid Weingarten said his client was never a target or subject in the Justice Department’s inquiry, while former fundraiser Elliot Broidy’s attorney William Burck said his client was “not under investigation and has not been accused by anyone of any wrongdoing whatsoever.”

No one has been charged in the investigation, the status of which is unclear.The New York Times first reported Lowell and Broidy’s roles in the case on Thursday evening.A federal judge on Tuesday released a heavily redacted document which revealed that the Justice Department had obtained possible evidence of a bribery scheme in which someone “would offer a substantial political contribution in exchange for a presidential pardon or reprieve of sentence.”

The court documents did not disclose details of the alleged crime or the identities of those involved.

The Justice Department had to ask the judge’s permission to view certain emails between a lawyer and clients. The judge granted the request in August, finding attorney-client privilege did not apply.