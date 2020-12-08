Former Sen. Paul Sarbanes of Maryland dies, at 87

WASHINGTON: Former Sen. Paul Sarbanes, who represented Maryland for 30 years in the Senate and helped write a landmark anti-fraud legislation and draft the first article of impeachment against Republican President Richard Nixon as a congressman, has died, his son said. He was 87.

The Democrat “passed away peacefully this evening in Baltimore,” said a Sunday statement by Rep. John Sarbanes, who represents Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District.

“Our family is grateful to know that we have the support of Marylanders who meant so much to him and whom he was honored to serve,” the congressman said. His statement did not reveal the cause of Paul Sarbanes’ death. His office did not immediately reply to questions from The Baltimore Sun.

Sarbanes got into politics in 1966 with a successful run for Maryland’s House of Delegates, then won a seat in Congress four years later.