Egypt eyes tourism sector

ISLAMABAD: Egypt is interested in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan’s tourism sector, with a focus on Gwadar Port, envoy of the Northeast African country said on Monday.

Tarek Mohamed Dahroug, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, voiced these views in a meeting with Atif R Bokhari, Minister of State/Chairman, Board of Investment (BoI) at his office.

Welcoming Egypt’s interest, the BoI chief briefed the envoy on the investment potential and opportunities available for Egyptian investors in Pakistan. During the sitting, Ambassador Dahroug was informed about the prospects for Egypt-based developers in the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and also invited Egyptian enterprises to invest in SEZs.

Bokhari said Jinnah Convention Center, Islamabad would be a fruitful venture for interested investors from Egypt. Egyptian ambassador said his government and private sectors wanted to invest in the tourism sector of Pakistan, while Bokhari asked the envoy to share a list of tourism operators with their profiles to be considered positively in this regard. Dahroug also expressed interest in exploring investment opportunities in Gwadar port and to this end a webinar would be held in January 2021.