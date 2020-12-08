UBG barred from FPCCI elections

KARACHI: The United Businessmen Group (UBG) suffered a pre-election setback as Director General Trade Organizations (DGTO) struck their names from the FPCCI Elections 2021, industry sources said on Monday.

"DGTO upheld the decision of the FPCCI Election Commission and dismissed their appeal for not having valid licence and fraudulent affiliation," a rival group said. FPCCI executive committee has already approved the schedule for the FPCCI Elections 2021, which will be held on December 30 and around 195 trade bodies will participate in the coming democratic process.

Zahid Hussain, head of newly formed National Business Group, which is in alliance with UBG to contest FPCCI-2021, could not get nomination from any trade body in Pakistan and allegedly connived his way through dubious and fraudulent means to be nominated from Shaheed Benazirabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ibrahim Tawab, son of Khalid Tawab allegedly sent nomination from Pakistan Pharmaceutical Importers Association through dubious and fraudulent manner, while Gulzar Firoz sent his 'invalid' nomination from Pakistan Tanners Association Almas Haider sent his 'invalid/illegal' nomination from Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Association.

Muhammad Nawaz was 'illegally' nominated from Mardan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry was also removed from the list of voters. Farooq Shaikhani who was 'illegally' nominated from Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry was excluded from final voters list too.

Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Azad Kashmir was removed from FPCCI voters list by DGTO for not having a valid license. UBG had allowed Mirpur Chamber to cast votes for previous elections.

The presidential candidate of Businessmen Panel (BMP) from Karachi Nasser Hayatt Maggo said BMP delivered on their promises with business community in even the worst business condition of COVID-19 and saved their businesses.