Risk & resilience

LAHORE: In the current economic scenario, many enterprises with poor risk mangers have caved in, while their peers in the same sector managed to survive the worst of the times by the virtue of their better crisis-preparedness.

It turns out that all industrial sectors in the country regularly go through periods of boom and bust. During bust many industries go sick and do not revive when economic conditions improve. We still see few textile mills growing even after 50 years of operations and hundreds of better equipped mills shutting down after promising start.

Nishat for instance is more than 5 decades old. Gadoon textiles established in early 90s as a small spinning mill by a Karachi-based entrepreneur has blossomed into the largest spinning unit of the country. This is despite the fact that it has to hire labour from Punjab for all inputs including cotton and polyester fiber, bearing higher transportation charges. Then there were some big textile groups that have ceased to exist.

There were over 60 artificial leather manufacturing units in Pakistan, but now only a dozen are left. The oft repeated justification for failure is stated to be because of bad economic conditions. They default and claim that they are not intentional defaulter but circumstantial defaulters and should be bailed out by the state. One wonders why the mills that survived bad economy time and again remained operative.

The successful enterprises are led by sponsors or chief executives that gave high priority to risk management. They targeted major risk areas like cost of capital, expected changes in financial regulations, security of company information, and risks that may disrupt internal planning and reporting.

The entrepreneurs realised that as their companies grow they should have a board level committee for risk management. The realisation at the top level about risk management is also passed on to the lower tier of management. The risks cannot be managed without taking along the entire organisation to regularly take up concerned issues and uncertainty.

Risk management is a highly technical and responsible job. It is relatively easier on input factors like raw material prices and fluctuation in currency. Some risks for a company are more qualitative in nature —for instance a serious product failure or a major change in a company’s regulatory environment. Product failure points towards faulty planning at production or marketing level. But risk management experts always have measures in place to minimise the risks. In fact, they do not allow investment in any new product that could damage the company in case of its failure. Those enterprises that totally bank on the successful launch of a new product have no place to hide if that product fails.

The companies must have an institutionalised risk-aware culture with the understanding that all risks could not be avoided. Preparedness about risks is likely to lower the damages than the companies that do not have a risk management strategy. Risk management does not in any way mean companies avoid calculated risks in order to achieve higher business goals.

Risks must be taken only to the extent that does not impact company’s survival. The company culture should be such that each individual attached with it from board members to lowest employee should responsibly fulfill its risk management role.

Free flow of information with the organisation is vital for dependable risk management. For instance, in large corporate entities risk managers might not have access to some data that is buried in their headquarters. Risk managers need unrestricted access to all risk relevant data to respond to the associated risk.

Risk management is undertaken to shield the enterprises from uncertain futures. The company management should try to work within or slightly beyond the limits stated in risk management evaluation. You cannot possibly have absolutely precise metrics but to take measures considering probabilities and potential impact of various trends. It mentally prepares the management to take preventive or corrective action.

Risk management would rarely provide a definitive answer to the business strategy. However, it would keep the organisation on track to minimise risks by preparing its business plan on assumptions provided by risk managers. Risk evaluation in the corporate sector should be a regular feature. The basic aim of risk management is to avoid the downside of business.

Senior management of companies should not be completely bogged down in their planning in order to avoid risks. They have to take calculated risks to move ahead. They should not however be rash in taking big risks. Entrepreneurs should use risk management as a means to identify new opportunities and to exploit them in a prudent manner.

There are however risks that could be assumed but proper remedy would not be possible. The earthquake that jolted Pakistan in October 2005 totally blindsided the risk strategists. However, companies that are good at crisis management handle such situations better than those that are not.