Extension in tax filing date urged

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President M Shariq Vohra has requested the government to extend the last date for filing income tax returns up to January 31, 2021, as many taxpayers have not been able to file their returns on time due to COVID-19 pandemic, a statement said on Monday.

In this regard, the KCCI president has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan in which it has been pointed out that the entire nation, including taxpayers were hard hit by the first wave of COVID-19 and now second wave has gripped masses, including the taxpayers, particularly and tax practitioners, which is a serious life threat for everyone.

Hence, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) must be directed to extend the last date for filing income tax returns up to January 31, 2021, which would be widely appreciated by the business community, he added.