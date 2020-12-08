Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee ended weaker against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday, amid higher dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 160.32/dollar, compared with the previous closing of 160.13. It lost 19 paisas during the session. In the open market, the local unit ended at 160.50 against the dollar, compared with 160.40 on Friday.

“There were some import payments, which pulled the rupee lower,” a currency dealer said. Dealers said the local unit is likely to stay under pressure because of import payments. The rupee could also experience downward pressure in the days ahead due to external debt repayments.