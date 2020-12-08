PTCL partners with Avaya

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has partnered with Avaya on QTaleem, an online digital learning education platform, part of the PTCL education cloud solution offering, a statement said on Monday.

Launching nationwide, PTCL QTaleem delivers a 360-degree digital education experience, enabling school administrators, teachers and students to be as productive online as they are on-campus, it added.

Being fully cloud-based, it delivers an end-to-end school management system, offering multi-tenancy, regional language support, quick installation and onboarding, and the ability to host live and recorded video classes.

PTCL QTaleem enables the delivery of an entire educational experience, from online training to support for boarding and operations, through a single window, it said. The application-based platform will make learning more engaging, creating a holistic learning experience.