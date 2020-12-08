Stocks subdued as political crisis seen worsening

Stocks ended a shade lower on Monday as fears of a flare-up in the slow-burning political crisis set off a selling spree, hitting oils and cements hard amid virus angst, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index lost 0.22 percent or 91.69 points to close at 42,115.31 points, while volumes decreased to 380.497 million shares, from 427.911 million shares in the last session. KSE-30 followed suit with a low of 0.32 percent or 56.62 points to end at 17,625.88 points.

A A Soomro, managing director KASB Securities, said the benchmark index closed nearly flat where interest was primarily concentrated in technology, refineries, and Unity Foods.

“Tech stocks have been enjoying persistent rally, which we believe should cool down. Refineries are in the limelight due to distress asset valuation and improving operations after government’s renewed focus,” he said.

“The second wave of coronavirus is peaking in Pakistan, while national lockdown is ruled out. PDM’s (Pakistan Democratic Alliance) protest tomorrow and possible opposition resignations from assemblies could heighten the political noise for a few days.”

“The market, despite strong values, awaits a catalyst amid the second wave,” Soomro added. Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said the market was mostly mixed to downward as opposition parties’ threat to quit the legislative assemblies kept the market under pressure despite some positive moves in some of the sectors.

Furthermore, he said, selling mostly settled in the cement and oil stocks and even strong sales recorded in both the sectors could not help, while steels were likely to see positive developments on the back of big sales orders.

“Early settling of the political issue may help the market stage a good rally and scale new highs soon,” Ahmed added.

As many as 399 scrips were active on Monday, of which 154 closed higher, 219 down, and 26 ended unchanged. Umair Naseer from BMA sales desk said technology stocks continued to outperform as they were still cheaper compared to their regional peers.

He said steel sector also remained in the limelight as ISL and ASL raised CRC prices by Rs5000/ton or 4 percent as both stocks were up 1 percent and attracted cumulative volumes of 17 million shares.

"We continue to remain bullish in the market where any dip should be seen as an opportunity to buy,” Naseer added. Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said stocks ended bearish amid consolidation on pressure in global equities, crude oil prices, and uncertainty over the outcome of Pakistan-IMF talks on the resumption of Extended Fund Facility during the pandemic.

Dismal trade deficit numbers, investor concerns over foreign outflows, fall in foreign exchange reserves, and rupee instability weighed on stocks, Mehanti added. Nestle Pakistan, up Rs164.95 to close at Rs6,750/share, and National Refinery, strengthening Rs17.33 to finish at Rs248.43/share, were the top gainers of the day.

Sapphire Fibre, down Rs60 to close at Rs965/share, and Phillip Morris Pakistan, losing Rs39.99 to close at Rs1410.00/share, took the worst hits. TRG Pakistan Limited led volumes with 41.306 million shares. The scrip gained Rs1.5 to end at Rs74.07/share.

Aisha Steel Mills Limited recorded the lowest turnover with 10.136 million shares, and gained Rs0.1 to end at Rs18.14/share.