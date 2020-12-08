Three Do Darya restaurants sealed for violating SOPs

On directions from Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, restaurants at Do Darya were sealed on Sunday night for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced by the Sindh government to check the spread of the coronavirus.

According to details shared by the commissioner office, Additional Deputy Commissioner I District South Junaid Khan sealed Al Habib Restaurant, Kabaabjees Restaurant and Al Sajjad Restaurant on Sunday night.

The restaurants were sealed for violating the timing and social distancing SOPs issued by the provincial government. Deputy Commissioner Irshad Ali said violations of Covid-19 SOPs would not be tolerated at any cost. Elsewhere in District South, Assistant Commissioner Civil Lines Waleed Baig sealed several restaurants in Khadda Market in the wee hours of Monday for operating late in the night.

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner Saddar Sharina Asad sealed Saddarâ€™s Mobile Market and six shops of jewellery, mobile phones and watches in Zaibunnisa Market. A milk shop in Saddar was fined.