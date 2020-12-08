Sindh sees highest 24-hour coronavirus death toll as another 41 patients die

Sindh reported its highest 24-hour Covid-19 death toll on Monday after 41 more people died due to the disease, with 26 (or 63.4 per cent) of the victims, including two senior doctors, belonging to Karachi.

The Pakistan Islamic Medical Associationâ€™s (Pima) Dr Atif Hafeez identified the deceased doctors as ENT specialist Dr Waris Ponjani of the Sindh Government Hospital New Karachi and ophthalmologist Dr Ahmed Kamal of the Hashmanis Hospital.

According to Pima and the Pakistan Medical Association, the number of doctors who have died of Covid-19 in the province has reached 41, while over 135 doctors across the country have fallen victim to the disease.

In his daily situation report on the health emergency, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that another 1,726 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the disease reaching 3,060 in the province.

He said that 12,442 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,726 people, or 14 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19. The provincial government has so far conducted 2,076,519 tests, which have resulted in 186,212 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at two per cent.

He said that 22,219 patients are currently under treatment: 21,350 in self-isolation at home, 12 at isolation centres and 857 at hospitals, while 776 patients are in critical condition, of whom 76 are on life support.

He added that 1,352 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 160,933, which shows the recovery rate has fallen to 86.4 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 1,726 fresh cases of Sindh, 1,484 (or 86 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 458 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District South, 455 from District East, 256 from District Korangi, 164 from District Central, 80 from District Malir and 71 from District West.

As for the other divisions of the province, Hyderabad has reported 43 new cases, Thatta 20, Jamshoro and Sanghar 16 each, Naushehroferoze 14, Umerkot and Ghotki 12 each, Tando Allahyar and Badin 10 each, Matiari and Shikarpur nine each, Sujawal eight, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad six each, Jacobabad five, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur three each, and Tando Mohammad Khan one, he added.