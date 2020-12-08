Ali Usman, Rameez Aziz fined over altercation

KARACHI: Southern Punjabâ€™s Ali Usman and Sindhâ€™s Rameez Aziz received warnings for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during a ninth round fixture of the three-day non first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the KCCA Stadium on Monday.

The pair was found to have violated Article 2.20 of the PCB Code of Conduct.The incident happened at the end of the 55th over of Sindhâ€™s first innings when the two exchanged words in an aggressive manner, which led to intervention from the on-field umpires and the fielding side captain to ensure the situation remained under control.