NZ allows 53-member Pak squad to leave quarantine facility

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s 53-member contingent present in Christchurch has been cleared to leave the quarantine facilities today (Tuesday) while Imamul Haq will stay back in Christchurch for another couple of days before joining his teammates in Queenstown.

Pacer Musa Khan has also been cleared following a brief hiccup by the Ministry of Health in New Zealand. Earlier, Musa was asked to stay one more day in quarantine but hours later the ministry declared him fit to travel with the team to a nearby hotel for onward journey.

The 53rd member of the contingent, Assistant Coach Shahid Aslam, will join the team from Auckland on late Tuesday. However, before leaving the quarantine facilities all the members of squad will have to undergo one last medical checkup on Tuesday.

“The team has gone through a tough period after its arrival in New Zealand but now the players would be free to move from Tuesday onwards. Earlier, the ministry decided to keep Imam and Musa in quarantine but later the pacer was allowed to join the team for onward journey to Queenstown. Imam will join the team on Thursday after required medical checkup,” a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said.

All the members of the squad were yet again tested negative on Monday and were allowed to end quarantine after 14 days. However, the players with positive results needed not to be tested according to the laid down rules in New Zealand.

“After the required medical tests on Tuesday, all the members barring Imam would not be required to use facemasks or take any other precautionary measures regarding Covid-19 protection because they would be needing some time to get back into the full groove.

“Obviously it will not be easier for the cricketers and other officials to come out of stress they had gone through after their arrival in New Zealand. Of course they would be requiring some time to get back into full groove physically as well as mentally,” the official added.

Pakistan camp is also planning to hold intra-squad matches during their practice days in Queenstown. “For the first few days, cricketers would be required to attend physical training sessions and after that they will start net practice. Intra-squad matches have also been planned for the team ahead of Shaheens’ departure for the four-day game against New Zealand A.”