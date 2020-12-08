Swiss citizen jailed for 2.5 years in Belarus

MINSK: A court in the ex-Soviet republic of Belarus on Monday sentenced a Swiss national to 2.5 years in jail for resisting police during her arrest at a rally in September.

For over four months Belarus has been gripped by historic protests against strongman president Alexander Lukashenko, who secured a sixth term in office in an August 9 election. Protesters believe political novice Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who ran for president in place of her jailed husband, was the true winner of the polls. Dual Swiss-Belarusian citizen Natalia Khershe was arrested at a women’s march in Minsk on September 19 and served 15 days in jail for participating in the unauthorised rally.