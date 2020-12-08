Swiss citizen jailed for 2.5 years in Belarus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINSK: A court in the ex-Soviet republic of Belarus on Monday sentenced a Swiss national to 2.5 years in jail for resisting police during her arrest at a rally in September.
For over four months Belarus has been gripped by historic protests against strongman president Alexander Lukashenko, who secured a sixth term in office in an August 9 election. Protesters believe political novice Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who ran for president in place of her jailed husband, was the true winner of the polls. Dual Swiss-Belarusian citizen Natalia Khershe was arrested at a women’s march in Minsk on September 19 and served 15 days in jail for participating in the unauthorised rally.