Algeria opposition activist gets jail

ALGIERS: Algerian opposition activist Karim Tabbou, a key figure in anti-government protests last year, was given a one-year suspended sentence on Monday for "undermining national security", one of his lawyers said.

A court in Kolea, near Algiers, also ordered Tabbou to pay a 100,000 dinar (637 euro) fine for the same charge, but it cleared him of "damaging the morale of the army", Nassima Rezazgui told AFP. Tabbou was one of the most recognisable figures at mass demonstrations that broke out early last year in protest against longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth term in office.