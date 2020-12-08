Social distortions

Our entitled elite, not content with the economic exploitation of the poor, are also quite comfortable beating, killing and demeaning those that work in their homes and in the homes of others. Society has become largely indifferent to such incidents, just as we have to the frequent occurrences of crimes such as honour killings, forced conversions etc. In the latest such case, in Faisalabad children from one house visited their neighbours to look at a peacock. During the visit, the children fell into a squabble which could, of course, have been easily resolved by the two families. During this fight, a maid employed at the house the children were visiting attempted to break up the fight and may have slapped one of the children who had come across. This led to the parents of the child and another relative from the same household beating up the 11-year-old child worker. The Child Protection Bureau in Faisalabad tried to take the little girl into custody and visited the house of her employers but were unable to find her. It's believed she had left with her parents. The police arrested the perpetrators, one of whom is said to have been released on bail of.

This is how the wealthy can get away with their crimes. In the first place, it is cruel that someone as young as the child maid had to work for a living just because the state does not provide the poor with adequate income support. She should have still been in school; not catering to the whims of the rich for a wage that barely rises to subsistence level. Child domestic workers are essentially unprotected under the law. In Punjab, the Domestic Workers Bill, 2018 criminalises employment of children under 15 but this law exists only on paper with no implementation. In the rest of the country, there is uncertainty over what age would even constitute a child since different laws contradict each other.

The constitution only outright bans child labour for those under 14 who work in factories, mines and other hazardous employments. Thousands of households employ children and many see them simply as house slaves, nothing more than that, perhaps not even human. Indeed, these slaves are expected to act as silent bearers of huge burdens beyond their years. The issue is a huge one, with many complexities, but awareness needs to be raised about the necessity of keeping children away from work and ensuring that they are educated instead. At the same time, those beating or punishing them violently must face punishment themselves.