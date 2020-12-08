Heightening tensions

Even those with the rudimentary knowledge of subcontinental history are aware of the tensions that have existed between Pakistan and India since 1947. The issue of Kashmir lies at the centre of these tensions, and has resulted in two major wars, fought in 1948 and 1965 and a more minor skirmish in 1999. In 2003, a ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control was reached. This marked a period of some peace. But since then, there has been a gradual return to violence, creating fears around the world that South Asia could become a nuclear flashpoint with both Pakistan and India possessing a sizable arsenal of nuclear weapons.

The situation has worsened since the election of the BJP government, led by right-wing hardliner Narendra Modi in 2014, with repeated fighting over the Line of Control, and continued belligerence by India. The situation reached its worst after the Pulwama attack in February 2019, which was followed by aircraft incursion by India into Pakistan. The revocation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution in August last year – ending independent status for Jammu and Kashmir – added to tensions and led to even more Indian violence against Kashmiris. Since then, we have seen no improvement in relations between Pakistan and India.

Pakistan has now put forward a dossier of papers and presented it to the UN stating that is shows irrefutable evidence of Indian-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan. Pakistan holds that the evidence points to the involvement of Indian consulates and embassies located in neighbouring countries playing a role in running terrorism operations in Pakistan with the support of local elements. In turn, India has accused Pakistan of sending in freedom fighters from foreign countries such as Syria into Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has dismissed the charges as baseless with a Foreign Office spokesperson stating that there is no truth behind them at all. Let us not forget that till now Pakistan has been disappointed over the lack of international response to its complaints about Indian intervention inside Pakistani territory, with constant urging to 'show proof'. Now that it has provided a dossier, there is expectation that something will be done about this. At the same time, it is essential for the two countries to sit down and talk. A failure to do so could lead to further crisis and a more disturbing situation for the entire region.