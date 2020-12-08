Forgotten leaders

The 57th death anniversary of the country’s former prime minister HS Suhrawardy was observed last Saturday (Dec 5). It is quite unfortunate that we have forgotten our hero who was a great political leader and had a big role in the passing of the Delhi Resolution which made it possible for the Muslims to create an independent country – Pakistan.

He was also one of the few people who stood up to Ayub Khan and challenged his martial law. In the 1954 elections, HS Suhrawardy’s party won by a landslide. Suhrawardy also played a significant role in the drafting of Pakistan’s first constitution in the1950s. The former PM had one of the biggest funerals in Dhaka despite the fact that the country was under martial law. His trusted colleague Abul Hashim said the following about him, “He died a magnificent pauper, receiving the burial of an emperor.”

Muhammad Shahbaz

Lahore