Bigger threat

According to some media reports, the Red Cross has said that the world should react with the same urgency to climate change as it did to the coronavirus crisis. It further warned that global warming poses a greater threat than Covid-19. A International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) report says that even as the pandemic rages, climate change is not taking a break from wreaking havoc. Also, in a report on global catastrophes since the 1960s, the IFRC pointed out that the world has been hit by more than 100 disasters – many of them climate related – since the World Health Organization declared the pandemic in March. The IFRC expects that climate change will have a more significant medium- and long-term impact on the human life and on Earth. Therefore, global warming requires a much more sustained action and investment to really protect the human life. The frequency and intensity of extreme weather and climate-related events had already increased considerably in the recent decades. In Pakistan, too, the effects of climate change are quite visible. The government should start treating climate change with a sense of urgency.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar