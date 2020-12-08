Accountability process to continue till logical conclusion: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday expressed her confidence that Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government would continue the accountability process and it will reach its logical conclusion.

Talking to a private news channel, she suggested the opposition parties to choose a constitutional and legal way to topple the government by submitting a no-confidence motion in the National and provincial assemblies and not hold public meetings in the wake of the second wave of coronavirus.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not afraid of any

movement by the opposition, saying: “Selfish opposition parties are trying to topple the elected government but their attempts will not succeed”.

The special assistant said the PTI government would complete its constitutional tenure and it would win the next general elections of 2023 with thumping majority on the basis of its five years performance. Replying to a question, she said the “corrupt” opposition was fighting for personal agenda and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) did not have any interest to address the problems of poor people.

To another query, Awan said: “Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is just using all negative tactics to make their dark future bright but their lies already stand exposed before the public.”

She said some political parties were using their workers as “cannon fodder” to hide their “misdeeds”, adding: “The only way forward for the PML-N is to give up corruption and stay in politics of the people”.

She said Prime Minister Khan had moved the country on the path of development and he played a leading role to improve the national economy. Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Monday the only agenda of the PDM was to block journey towards growth.

In a meeting with lawmakers, he said the public wanted development in the country but unfortunately opposition gave no importance to national interests.The meeting discussed various development projects and other facilities for the people of Lahore. Buzdar promised that the government will take every possible step for solving issues. He urged the PTI members to maintain close contact with public and leave no stone unturned in their efforts to provide relief to the residents of Lahore.

Referring to opposition rallies, the chief minister said no illegal activities will be allowed amid current situation of novel coronavirus, adding only the gatherings in limited numbers with strict implementation of SOPs will be allowed.

“Precautionary measures are a must under current circumstances but the manner in which opposition is holding rallies cannot be seen anywhere in the world,” he said while reiterating that the protection of life and property of the people was the responsibility of the government.