Opposition alliance holds crucial meeting today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold an important meeting on Tuesday (today) here to take host of vital decisions ranging from moving no-trust motion against the Prime Minister and the Speaker National Assembly (NA) to tendering resignations from assemblies and launching long march.

The meeting will be presided over by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretariat, which will be attended by all the component parties of the PDM.

According to sources, former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will participate in the meeting through video link.Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who has not tested negative for Covid-19, is too likely to participate in the meeting through video link. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will attend the meeting.

Sources said the meeting will take decisions with reference to December 13 Lahore public meeting, besides giving final shape to the PDM’s future strategy.

Moving no confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, tendering resignations from assemblies and other options will come under consideration. Final decision on holding long march to Islamabad after Lahore public meeting will also be taken during the meeting.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Monday lashed out at Prime Minister Khan, warning the government that its days were numbered as she led a rally through various parts of the city.

She was addressing a charged-up crowd at a venue in Lahore’s NA-128 constituency, mustering support ahead of the PDM’s December 13 rally in the city. Maryam mocked Khan’s statement a few days ago when he announced that the government will not stop the PDM from holding its power show on Sunday.

“He [Prime Minister Khan] says he won’t stop the rally but says will not allow chairs [at the jalsa venue]…He will not allow tents…Lahore, tell me, do you need chairs?” asked the PML-N leader.

Without going into details, Maryam said the upcoming rally of the PDM will be a decisive one, adding: “The Lahore Jalsa will show that this fake government’s days are numbered.” She said the days of (Prime Minister) Khan were numbered, adding the “responsibility to remove him has fallen on the shoulders of Lahore”.

Later, Maryam made her way to other constituencies around Lahore as well, stopping over at the NA-124 to address a crowd and lead chants of “Hamza, Hamza” in favour of her cousin, Hamza Shahbaz.