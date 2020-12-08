Anti-drug policy on the anvil to save youth, says Imran

RAWALPINDI: Terming corruption and narcotics a “cancer of society”, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday the government would devise a robust strategy to check drug abuse among youth and save the future generations.

Speaking at an event at Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) headquarters in Chaklala, the Prime Minister said relevant ministries, including education and health, would be taken onboard to chalk out the policy in view of growing trend of drug abuse at educational institutions.

Khan said he would call a meeting next week to discuss ways to address the challenge of narcotics on urgent basis. “The government will run an anti-drug campaign across the country and the entire nation will fight this menace as a united force,” he added.

“It is unfortunate that the society recognises those people who earn money illegally through corruption and drugs,” he said, adding: “Only police or law enforcement agencies alone could not fight against the crimes but the whole society needs to fight against the crimes.” He said when corruption spreads in a society only the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) or justice system could not stop it until and unless the whole society considered it bad.

Citing statistics, Khan said more than 70 million young people in Pakistan had fallen prey to drug addiction, which was a dangerously high number. “Whenever a person becomes a drug addict their entire family suffers. If there are 70 million drug addicts in the country it means that 70 million families are struggling,” he said. Showing his concern, he said the people did not realise the gravity of the situation but drug addiction was spreading like cancer in society, adding the problem had now penetrated into schools and colleges.

He said as per information provided by inspector general of police, the situation of the use of synthetic drug “ice” by school and university students was alarming, as it could leave a disastrous impact on their education and health.

He stressed the need for raising awareness among masses, particularly youth, about the negative impacts of drugs in personal and social lives.“We have to save our next generations from the shackles of drug abuse,” said Khan, expressing concern over high number of cases of drug addicts reported at schools and universities. Khan said narcotics acted like a “silent killer” due to its damage inflicted upon the addicts and the society.

The Prime Minister said the government would enhance the flow of resources required to counter menace of drug abuse in the country.He lauded the services of ANF in eradicating drug abuse, saying: “The efforts of an institution alone could not produce results since the efforts put in by society itself act as biggest deterrent”.

Minister for Narcotics Control Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, director general ANF and other high officials were also present on the occasion.