Pakistan’s corona positivity ratio nears 10pc

ISLAMABAD: As over 1.5 million people are facing restrictions under more than 4,500 smart lockdowns enforced across the country, the national Covid positivity ratio reached close to 10 per cent on Monday with fast rise in the number of critical patients which stood at 2,539.

With over 80 per cent positive cases coming from major urban centres, out of 9.71 per cent national positivity ratio, the highest positivity was observed in Karachi at 21.31 per cent followed by Abbottabad 17.86 per cent and Peshawar 16.66 per cent, health experts briefed the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). The country recorded 3,795 fresh coronavirus cases and 37 more deaths in 24 hours leading to Monday. The nationwide tally of total active cases crossed 55,000 with 8,398 deaths.

The NCOC session was chaired by Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, with provincial chief secretaries joining through video link. The forum was informed about national positivity ratio, measures taken by federating units for standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance week, and most importantly detailed review of critical requirements during second wave of the pandemic.

The forum was told that Covid-19 testing for the last two weeks remained over 40,000 tests per day, with 81 per cent positive cases reported in major urban centres. During the last week, 40 per cent testing was carried out on contact tracing.

The forum was told that 4,503 smart lockdowns were implemented across the country with 1,512,903 people facing restrictions under these measures. The provincial representatives briefed the forum on SOPs compliance. The forum was informed about various administrative steps, including fines and closures, being taken for the disease containment. The provincial representatives also updated the NCOC on various activities with particular reference to SOPs compliance week from December 5 to 12.

The positivity ratio in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) stood at 11.93 per cent, Balochistan 11.61 per cent, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 2.89 per cent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 8.2 per cent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 8.22 per cent, Punjab 5.54 per cent and Sindh recorded 15.83 per cent positivity ratio.

Covid positivity ratio in Punjab indicated that Lahore stood at 9.74 per cent, Rawalpindi 12.09 per cent and Faisalabad 5.28 percent. In Sindh, Karachi had 21.31 per cent positivity rate, Hyderabad 14 per cent; in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar had 16.66 per cent, Abbotabad 17.86 per cent and Swat 4.27 per cent; in Balochistan, Quetta had 7.05 per cent; ICT8.2 per cent; and GB recorded 9.09 per cent positivity ratio.

As many as 322 coronavirus patients were on ventilators across the country, whereas in Punjab, Lahore had the maximum number of patients on ventilators i.e. 91 followed by 45 patients in Multan, 19 in Rawalpindi and three in Faisalabad.

In Sindh, there were 82 patients on ventilators in Karachi and no patient was on ventilator in Hyderabad. In KP, 43 patients were on ventilators in Peshawar and no patient was on ventilator in Abbottabad. There was no patient on ventilator in AJK, Balochistan and GB. There were 39 patients on ventilators in ICT.