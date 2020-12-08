Flights delayed, cancelled due to fog

LAHORE: Flight operations at Lahore Airport were affected due to fog around Allama Iqbal International Airport. According to details, visibility on the runway was reduced to less than 800 meters. As per airport inquiry, six flights to Lahore were cancelled and eight were delayed because of low visibility.

Flight IF 341 from Najaf and flight IF 342 to Najaf were cancelled. Flight PA 410 to Dubai, flight PA 411 from Dubai and flight from Karachi were cancelled. Flights PK306, flight PK307 to Karachi were also cancelled. Several flights were delayed for hours, including Etihad Air flight, Turkish Air flight and Syrian Air flight.