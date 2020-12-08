By-polls to be held if opp parties resign: PTI leader

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leaders said on Monday the opposition parties should stage its rally in Lahore, but Punjab’s people would ask them about the corruption their leaders did in their government and caused losses to the national exchequer.

Addressing a press conference at the Sindh Assembly, PTI vice president and the leader of the parliamentary party in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said the opposition had warned that they would resign from the assemblies. “I am telling them to please do it because we have ordered Sherwanis for ourselves.”

He said that in case the opposition resigned from the assemblies, by-polls would be held as per law. “They would welcome the resignations of the PDM, and the PTI would form the government after winning the by-polls in the province,” he said.

Terming the Pakistan Democratic Movement “a gang of thieves”, the PTI leader said the multi-party alliance had already been exposed and people were also now fed up with them.

He said Punjab’s residents were asking questions from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s leaders about their alleged corruption in the “Ramzan Sugar Mills, Chaudhry Sugar Mills, Hudebiya Paper Mills, Al-Azizia and Flagship, Kohinoor Energy, London flats of Park Lane and Narowal Sports City scandal”.

Shaikh further alleged that several laws had been made in the past governments to whiten black money, and that Maryam Nawaz was misguiding the people of Pakistan.

Criticising Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla, he said the Senate was not his personal property and the PTI would not allow disrespect of the lower house.

He also said that a police state had been made in Sindh, and Barmal, a poor party worker of Kunri, was tortured by police as political vendetta.

“Innocent children died in Sanghar due to poison meant for killing dogs, while there are no ambulances in government hospitals of the province,” he said.

He said: “The extrajudicial activities of Sindh police are increasing. An innocent girl, Fowzia Magsi, was made a prey of police torture in Kambar.” He said the Sindh police had become a slave of rulers.

He said coronavirus infection cases had been increasing, but the provincial government had failed to get SOPs implemented to limit the virus’s spread.He asked the people to follow the SOPs to check the spread of Covid-19.