Rise in corona cases: Focal person warns traders, people against violating SOPs

NOWSHERA: Chief minister’s focal person for Covid-19, Dr Asiya Asad, on Monday said that coronavirus was spreading fast due to flouting of standard operating procedures (SOPs) by the people.

“The coronavirus pandemic challenge could be tacked if the traders and general public follow government’s SOPs and other safety steps,” she said during her visit to the Qazi Medical Complex, Nowshera.

The focal person said that stern action would be taken against traders and people violating the SOPs, which was the main cause of fast-spreading the virus. Secretary Health Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah and Director-General Health Services Dr Niaz Muhammad accompanied the CM’s focal person. Board of Governors (BoG) Chairman Dr Gulraiz Hakim, Deputy Director Administration Colonel (r) Noor Javed, focal person for Covid-19 at Qazi Medical Complex Dr Zahid and others were also present on the occasion.

Hospital Director Dr Muhammad Arif Khan briefed the delegation about the arrangements against the coronavirus at the hospital. The delegation later reviewed the arrangements and facilities being provided to the coronavirus patients at the hospital. Dr Asiya Asad and other members expressed satisfaction at the arrangements and facilities for Covid-19 and lauded the efforts of the hospital administration and staff members.