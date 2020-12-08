Gas crisis crippling industrial activities in Karachi: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Monday said the people of Sindh had to face a gas crisis during the winter season due to inefficiency on part of the federal government.

Speaking at a press conference, he said natural gas was not available in different districts of the province and also in parts of Karachi.He said natural gas being supplied to Sindh was half in volume than the actual need of the province. The minister said the residents of Sindh should be provided with gas as per their right enshrined in Article-158 of the constitution.

Shaikh said the people of the province shouldn’t face a shortage of gas supply as Sindh produced ample gas that was more than its own needs. He said the country had to face financial losses to the tune of Rs122 billion owing to the inappropriate decisions of the federal government in the energy sector. He said a parliamentary committee should be constituted to probe into the energy affairs of the government.

The minister cautioned the prime minister that “his aides on the energy sector are incompetent”. He said Karachi was the economic backbone of the country and the gas shortage had been crippling the industrial activities in addition to causing hardships to the households.

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should also take cognisance of the incompetency shown by the federal government in the energy sector.“Earlier, the federal government handled the power sector with utter mismanagement and now the same incompetence is being shown to handle the natural gas supply issue,” he said.