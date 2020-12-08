Young doctors save more than 80 lives in KTH

PESHAWAR: “At midnight on Saturday and Sunday at 12:30, I suddenly heard screams and I rushed to the emergency department from my hostel. It was like a doomsday in the hospital. The horrific scenes moved all and sundry.

“Patients not getting oxygen, many patients were dying in front of their loved ones. The system is completely collapsed,” a doctor said. “I sent an emergency message to my friends in the group. Twenty to thirty young doctors arrived on the scene within a few minutes. The condition of 90 patients in the hospital was critical and they were on oxygen. They had to be taken care of.

“We transferred at least 13 Covid-19 patients to the emergency unit because we knew that this unit has a different supply system. Meanwhile, doctors, nursing staff, and patients’ relatives rushed to the plant because there were about 100 cylinders in the oxygen plant. Everyone was pulling a cylinder; some were carrying them on their shoulders.

“All the young doctors transferred patients on cylinders without caring for their lives and saved more than 80 precious lives but unfortunately could not save some patients.” An eye-witness — a representative of the Young Doctors Association — expressed these views while talking to Jang.

“I was preparing to sleep in my hostel room. Suddenly I heard noises and I rush towards the emergency. One of the doctors on duty told me that a few patients’ family members complained about the shortage of oxygen but then an hour later the oxygen supply was completely cut off. “The hospital had run out of oxygen and the condition of the patients was deteriorating,” the doctor said.

He said he sent a message to the doctors in his group and twenty to thirty young doctors reached the hospital from the hostel. They transferred 13 patients from isolation to the emergency department. “During the shifting, we pumped oxygen to patients with our own hands to save their lives. Some of them were shifted to ambulances for oxygen while all the doctors rushed to the plant with patients’ relatives. Everyone was pulling heavy cylinders. Some of them were carrying them on their shoulders.”

He said oxygen with the vehicle arrived at the hospital at 3:00 am and the oxygen supply was restored by 5:00 am, after which the process of transferring the patients back to their beds was started and the last patient was transferred at 7:30 am.

One of the doctors, who was on duty, said that the manager was contacted at 11.30 pm but he said that everything was fine. Then at 12.30 am he was informed that the oxygen had run out but no action was taken. He said that he could not save seven patients despite all efforts. Few people took their patients from the hospital as well.