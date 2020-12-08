220 orphans provided cash assistance

HARIPUR: A Scotland-based charity Ehsas-e-Khalq has provided cash to 220 orphans and underprivileged children in Bandi Maira village and its surrounding areas, said a press release.

The press release issued on Monday said that donations were made by the Scottish people to provide assistance to the orphans in the winter. The assistance, according to the press release, was part of an ongoing project to help the orphan children, whose families were struggling to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. Chairman Ehsas-e-Khalq Raja Javed Khan formed a six-member committee comprising Amin Raja Amjad, Raja Abdul Hameed, Raja Sajjad, Raja Shahid, Raja Mushtaq and Raja Zeeshan who along with the local volunteers started the winter relief project in the rural areas of Haripur and Abbottabad to provide cash to orphans and underprivileged children.