Minister blames Covid-19 for delay in LG elections

LANDIKOTAL: Provincial Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub Khan on Monday said that the government had postponed the local government elections in the province due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to a public gathering in Mulagori area, the minister said he said the government delayed the local government elections which were earlier, expected in the last quarter of the year.

The minister said peace had been restored in tribal areas and the government had launched a number of small, medium and mega developmental projects across the tribal districts. He said the government was committed to bringing a visible change in the lives of people in the erstwhile Fata.

Akbar Ayub said that he would raise voice for Mulagori tribespeople on the assembly forum to provide them facilities. He issued directives to the district education officer, Khyber, to ensure the resumption of secondary level classes for girls in the coming two months.He heard the issues of Mulagori tribesmen and pledged to address it on a priority basis.