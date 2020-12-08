Officials inspect markets in Malakand

PESHAWAR: On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Gul Khattak, Additional Assistant Commissioner Batkhela Muazzam Khan inspected various markets to check corona SOPs on Monday.

The official visited Batkhela transport adda and directed the transporters and passengers to ensure social distancing and wear facemasks during travel.Those not following the instructions shall be dealt under the law and bus terminals would be sealed and their licences cancelled on violation done for a second time. On the occasion, the official also checked prices of various commodities in main Totakan Bazaar and warnings were issued to the shopkeepers to refrain from overcharging.