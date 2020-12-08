FAPUASA demands early VCs’ appointment

PESHAWAR: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has expressed concern over the reported delaying tactics by provincial government in appointment of the vice-chancellors for eight public sector universities for which the recruitment process has already been completed.

The provincial chapter of the association asked the quarters concerned to expedite the process and ensure the early appointment of the vice-chancellors as the universities were faced with serious problems in the absence of full-time vice-chancellors.

In a press statement issued here on Monday after an emergency meeting of the association, FAPUASA Dr Sartaj Alam said that the appointments were long awaited. The universalities were functioning without regular vice-chancellors for over a year and the notification of the appointments of eight such universities could not be issued despite completion of the recruitment process that took nearly ten months.

Sartaj Alam said that even the pre-interview score-sheet of the academic and search committee was leaked to media by vested interest to gain the sympathy of the authorities concerned.

The office-bearers of the association opposed the appointment of candidates from outside of the province as vice-chancellors because similar experiments in the past had failed. They said the example of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan was enough to show the actual situation.

They showed concern over the alleged tampering of the list of candidates finalized by the academic search committee. The office-bearers alleged that the panels shortlisted by the committee were reshuffled at the Higher Education Department which was a serious crime. They demanded strict action against those involved in the illegal practice.

FAPUASA asked the chancellor office to issue a detailed clarification about the matter. The alleged irregularities in the process have also put the integrity of the academic and search committee at stake, the teachers association stated.

The office-bearers expressed concern over the recommendation of the names of two junior teachers of leading universities of the province, which clearly showed the backing of party politics of present government.

They said that universities conditions were adversely affected by the second wave of COVID-19 and the vacant positions of vice-chancellors were further deteriorating the situation.