Japan promises continued anti-polio support

Islamabad:Japanese ambassador Matsuda Kuninori on Monday said the government of Japan would continue to help Pakistan reduce the immunity gap and protect its children from polio.

In a message, the ambassador said he was happy to hear that due to the successful implementation of the nationwide polio immunisation campaign last week, over 39 million had been vaccinated, which was equivalent to 98 per cent of its target.

He paid tribute to the effort of around 285,000 polio workers who were engaged in the house-to-house vaccine campaign amid the growing anxiety about the second wave of COVID-19 in Pakistan. The envoy said since 1996, Japan had been supporting Pakistan in its effort to eradicate polio from the nation, with a cumulative amount of $229 million.