First Lady urges women to play their active role in society

Islamabad:The First Lady of Pakistan, Dr Samina Alvi Monday said that the women of the country should build up themselves in a way that they should be capable of being empowered to serve the country and its nation as it would help set an example for coming generations also.

In an exclusive talk on a private news channel, she said women were leading a vital role in the society and their empowerment was the foremost priority of the incumbent government so they should not waste their time and utilize it effectively for their bright future.

She said the government has enacted necessary laws with a view to protecting women and children from all types of violence, keeping the provision for stringent punishment. Talking about rape incidents, she said that there is dire need to raise public awareness, the men also need to step forward regarding this matter.

The whole society has to take steps against them, she said, adding, speedy justice must be ensured without any delay. "Awareness and accountability are necessary to implement in order to combat with rape culture, she said. Action needs to be taken in this regard.”

It is the duty of each and every individual to have a ‘zero tolerance policy’ towards sexual harassment and assault,” she emphasised. She mentioned that the federal government was working tirelessly and inshAllah soon we will introduced an ordinance to award strict punishments to rape convicts.

Replying another question, she said that improving education in the country is a collective responsibility, where teachers, parents, students and school administrators play their key roles.

She stressed for imparting the higher education and uniform opportunities in the basic education, implementation of merit and provision of facilities to teachers and students must be ensured.

She suggest we should bring more qualified teachers in the country and disable children should also be teach in same schools like other kids under professional teaching staff.

Another Question about lack of breast cancer awareness among women, she emphasized that almost half of the country’s population of Pakistan comprises of women, therefore, it is imperative to support them with specialized services.

She stressed the important role of parliamentarians in highlighting of the issue of breast cancer at national and constituency levels to spread awareness. We all should work together to ensure that women are aware of the risks and feel empowered to seek timely treatment, she added.