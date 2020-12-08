close
Tue Dec 08, 2020
OCC
Our crime correspondent
December 8, 2020

ITA fines 5 bus stands on SOPs violation

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
December 8, 2020

Islamabad: Secretary Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) along with field staff launched a campaign at bus stands to ensure the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs in general passenger vehicles.

During the campaign seven bus stands were inspected at Faizabad. The management of five bus stands were fined for Rs35,000. In addition to Faizabad area, staff also inspected vehicles at chungi no. 26 and 40 vehicles were challaned.

