HEC warns people to be careful about fraudsters in degree attestation

Islamabad:The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has warned the general public to be aware from the fake agents, who were deceiving the applicants on the name of degree and transcripts attestation.

According official sources on Monday, Director General Accreditation and Attestation Department of HEC, had drawn the attention of students and general public that some elements were introducing themselves as an agent of degree and transcripts attestation.

In few cases, these agents had pasted fake tickets and stamps of HEC on the original degrees and transcripts of the applicants, they said. The HEC alerted the people that such kind of degrees and transcripts will be confiscated in case of presented to HEC for attestation.

HEC, therefore, has directed all the relevant persons to be careful from these fake agents. It also asked the applicants to choose the legal way for attestation of their testimonials rather than to play in the hands of such fraudsters. The sources said that a special message, in that regard, had been started on the HEC Social Media accounts to create awareness on the issue.